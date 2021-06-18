Arizona Reapers | Conceptual Branding (5/6)

Custom Wordmark

After doodling a couple weeks ago (final sketch can be seen on final slide), I saw an opportunity to build out a concept into a functional sports brand. Over the course of 6 days, I'll post all the different logos I created in the branding system and the final post will be the logos in use, mocked up on real life applications to show how they interact with the environment they are meant to live in.

__________

Website | Instagram | Behance