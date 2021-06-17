Arizona Reapers | Conceptual Branding (4/6)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Logo Mark 02
After doodling a couple weeks ago (final sketch can be seen on final slide), I saw an opportunity to build out a concept into a functional sports brand. Over the course of 6 days, I'll post all the different logos I created in the branding system and the final post will be the logos in use, mocked up on real life applications to show how they interact with the environment they are meant to live in.
