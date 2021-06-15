Pakistan Railways | Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Pakistan Railways پاکستان ریلویز is the national, state-owned railway company of Pakistan. 🇵🇰
Redesign: This project was completed in 2 days for a design competition held by the design team @ VentureDive. The project focuses on identifying usability issues in the current version of Pakistan Railways app and proposing better solutions for the booking flow.
Train Illustration credit: https://dribbble.com/chenshi55. 🙌🏻
* Illustration used only as a placeholder for the competition. Will not be used for commercial use.