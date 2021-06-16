Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Arizona Reapers | Conceptual Branding (3/6)

Arizona Reapers | Conceptual Branding (3/6) logo design graphic design vector sports illustration reapers sports branding logotype orange arizona badge football athletics sports sports design custom type sports logo illustration skull branding logo
  1. arizona_reapers_dribbble_post_03-1.jpg
  2. arizona_reapers_dribbble_post_03-2.jpg
  3. arizona_reapers_dribbble_post_03-3.jpg
  4. arizona_reapers_dribbble_post_01-4.jpg

Alternate Lockup

After doodling a couple weeks ago (final sketch can be seen on final slide), I saw an opportunity to build out a concept into a functional sports brand. Over the course of 6 days, I'll post all the different logos I created in the branding system and the final post will be the logos in use, mocked up on real life applications to show how they interact with the environment they are meant to live in.
__________
Website | Instagram | Behance

Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
