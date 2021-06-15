Gabby Montgomery

Ol' Blends Branding

Ol' Blends is a place where people can come and enjoy different blends of music and coffee. There's nothing like the smell of coffee that fills up the room with the sounds of soft beats to accompany it.
It is important to Ol' Blends to have colors that are soft and bright but not too bold. They want to create a warm, cozy atmosphere within the cafe/record store that will entice customers to keep coming back.

Type: Branding Design
Software: Illustrator & Photoshop

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
