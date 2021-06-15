Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Martin Moncayo

Packaging design for Açaí brand

Packaging design for Açaí brand colorpalette typography brand identity design icecream mockup graphic design branding logo packaging 3d
  1. Mockup LITROS.jpg
  2. xxxxxx.jpg
  3. xxxxxx2.jpg

Packaging design for a national brand of Açaí, where its new product to open the market locally is the sale of Açaí in liters. A brand that transmits energy, good vibes and healthy food.

