Packaging design for Açaí brand

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Packaging design for a national brand of Açaí, where its new product to open the market locally is the sale of Açaí in liters. A brand that transmits energy, good vibes and healthy food.