MAURIS- M creative letter logo

Please let me know your opinions.

Thank you so much.

-

-

-

#logo #logodesign #logos #logotype #logodesigner #logoinspirations #logodesigns #logoinspiration #logotipo #logonew #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire #logobrand #logoprocess #logopassion #logotipos #logoconcept #dribbble