Sunrise Deck

Say hello to the newest addition to our playing cards collection *Sunrise*

Inspired by the glow of a new day, our Sunrise Cards combine a bright, fresh hue with the shine of metallic gold foil and blind emboss.

Our completely re-designed playing cards are what started it all at Misc. Goods Co. and they remain solid customer favorite.

Misc. Goods Co. owner Tyler Deeb released his first deck of newly illustrated playing cards on Kickstarter in 2012 after three months of feverish design and attention. Each drawing on every playing card is re-imagined. The illustrations of the characters, symbols and each letter and number new.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
