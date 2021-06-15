Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Istique Ahmed

Coffee Poster Design Template

Istique Ahmed
Istique Ahmed
Coffee Poster Design Template
File Information:

File Name: Coffee Poster Design Template

Category: Vector

File Extension: Ai

Uploaded By: Istique67

High Quality Flyer

Easy Editable Text

CMYK @ 300 PPI – Print-Ready

Perfectly Aligned

Organised Layers

0.25 inch Bleed Area and Guideline

File size: 8.5” x 11” flyer size

Istique Ahmed
Istique Ahmed

