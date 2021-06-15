Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Himalayan Yeti

The Himalayan Yeti minimalist logo oversimplified logo simplified logo simple logo yeti logo branding illustration portrait illustrator design vector adobe illustrator
I go by the name of Himalayan Yeti almost everywhere, such as gaming, Instagram, Twitter, Clubhouse and even in the poems that I write. So I thought it'd be a nice idea for me to make a logo that matches with the name. I hope you liked it.

