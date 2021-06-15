NSRing - No.04

Trending designs to inspire you
I have a special interest in jewelry design. I especially like the design of the ring and necklace. I started designing this ring but the design, materials and environment were not cooked so I tried to design progressively. This is the fourth version of this progressive design and I think it is not complete yet.
Of course, my computer is really old for rendering such images.