NSRing - No.04

NSRing - No.04 jewerly ring product design 3d
I have a special interest in jewelry design. I especially like the design of the ring and necklace. I started designing this ring but the design, materials and environment were not cooked so I tried to design progressively. This is the fourth version of this progressive design and I think it is not complete yet.

Of course, my computer is really old for rendering such images.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
