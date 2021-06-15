Yeti Lens Logo.

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a logo that I designed for my own photography page on Instagram called Yeti Lens. I had an old boring logo, so I thought I should make a new logo that fits the name as well. A Yeti's head inside a lens's aperture.
I hope you liked it.