Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pratik Karki

Yeti Lens Logo.

Pratik Karki
Pratik Karki
  • Save
Yeti Lens Logo. simplified logo oversimplified logo yeti illustrator design illustration branding logo vector adobe illustrator
Download color palette

This is a logo that I designed for my own photography page on Instagram called Yeti Lens. I had an old boring logo, so I thought I should make a new logo that fits the name as well. A Yeti's head inside a lens's aperture.
I hope you liked it.

Pratik Karki
Pratik Karki

More by Pratik Karki

View profile
    • Like