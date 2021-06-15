Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7

Mat3ra Website Redesign

7
7
  • Save
Mat3ra Website Redesign startup ui illustration cloud enterprise rebrand redesign research simulation purple material website web
Download color palette

Redesigned and rebranded the www.exabyte.io site for my client, working with @bndesign You can check out the old site which is still up at the Exabyte.io URL

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"

The CEO is looking for someone to lead his design team. If you want to work on saving the world from climate change check out this well-paying job opportunity here https://angel.co/company/exabyte-io/jobs/1322598-head-of-design

Ef1c147d9b7724064c3de15f2f444624
Rebound of
Web Design
By Benjamin Oberemok
7
7
@Sprocket @7design

More by 7

View profile
    • Like