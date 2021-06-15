Mat3ra Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesigned and rebranded the www.exabyte.io site for my client, working with @bndesign You can check out the old site which is still up at the Exabyte.io URL
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"
The CEO is looking for someone to lead his design team. If you want to work on saving the world from climate change check out this well-paying job opportunity here https://angel.co/company/exabyte-io/jobs/1322598-head-of-design