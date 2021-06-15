Shreya Sharma

File Management System

File Management System
This mobile application has been designed to manage file transfer system through various departments in an organization.
It facitilates:
- Easier transfer of files.
- Easier setting of destination and source and deadlines.
- Easier tracking of a file in the department.
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
