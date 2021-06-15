Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for the Canadian design bureau ITHD

Logo for the Canadian design bureau ITHD idea for company building construction real estate agency monogram crown maple cottedge house double meaning canadian leaf mark logotype logo
The abbreviation of the company is harmoniously displayed so that hidden meanings are obtained: the roof of the house resembles a karona and the symbol of Canada - a wedge leaf.

Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
