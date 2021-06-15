Trending designs to inspire you
Cupcake- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 18
Logo Name- Betty's Bakery
Theme-Cupcake
Follow Me On Instagram: gfxemran
Follow Me On Behance: gfxemran
Say hello for custom Order- emranhossain01385@gmail.com
#dailylogochallenge