RS9 Vampir - Website

Hello everyone,
This is the informative website for LUX model pistol RS9 Vampir, manufactured by TRB. This is my first project in which I was solely in charge of site design.
You can check live version of the website at the following link https://rs9vampir.ba/lux/
I hope you like it. :)