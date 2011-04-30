Bill Kenney

Clean Logo

Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
  • Save
Clean Logo branding logo design identity mark icon logo design
Download color palette

This is a quick look at a new logo project I am working on.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Shaping the worlds leading B2B Brands @ Focus Lab 👉

More by Bill Kenney

View profile
    • Like