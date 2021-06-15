Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
004 - 404 Lost at Sea

004 - 404 Lost at Sea boat graphic graphic design website web lost sea error ux vector logo illustration ui design
Hi there!! ✌️

Inspiring UX/UI designer with a focus on UI design/development.
Here is latest design of a 404 error page (Lost At Sea). Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it 💚

Enjoy!

