BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Text Input

Hi Folks!

As BlueReceipt, we started the process of designing the 3.0 Design System and we are very happy to share it with you!

We want the new system to be more accessible. We got rid of the contrast problems we had in the previous system and now we have a new face! Of course, this process will affect the user experience and feeling in the product much more positively. Our biggest goal is to fix the missing points that we saw in the previous system.

This is done for two reasons: to provide the user's convenience in terms of functionality consistency and to let them feel a sense of control and trust over the consistent workspace.

We continue with TextFields from Pangea's Form Elements library!

I hope this will be positive for you and us in the process! Never hesitate to give feedback.

Here is my great team that I work with in this process:

Designers: @ersadwork , @erkantecim , @oguzyagizkara

Hope you all enjoy it 🥳

Follow Us On

Twitter

Instagram

Check us out at: www.bluereceipt.com