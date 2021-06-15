Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eren
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea

BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Text Input

Eren
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Eren for BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Hire Us
  • Save
BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Text Input bluereceipt hand-off pattern text input states text input spacing text input structure text input guideline ui saas design system input text field text input
BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Text Input bluereceipt hand-off pattern text input states text input spacing text input structure text input guideline ui saas design system input text field text input
BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ Text Input bluereceipt hand-off pattern text input states text input spacing text input structure text input guideline ui saas design system input text field text input
Download color palette
  1. Text Input & Presentation.png
  2. Text Input & Presentation 2.png
  3. 🅰️ 3.0 Text Input.png

Hi Folks!

As BlueReceipt, we started the process of designing the 3.0 Design System and we are very happy to share it with you!

We want the new system to be more accessible. We got rid of the contrast problems we had in the previous system and now we have a new face! Of course, this process will affect the user experience and feeling in the product much more positively. Our biggest goal is to fix the missing points that we saw in the previous system.

This is done for two reasons: to provide the user's convenience in terms of functionality consistency and to let them feel a sense of control and trust over the consistent workspace.

We continue with TextFields from Pangea's Form Elements library!

I hope this will be positive for you and us in the process! Never hesitate to give feedback.

Here is my great team that I work with in this process:
Designers: @ersadwork , @erkantecim , @oguzyagizkara

Hope you all enjoy it 🥳

Follow Us On
Twitter
Instagram

Check us out at: www.bluereceipt.com

BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea
Designing the Future for e-Commerce 🎉
Hire Us

More by BlueReceipt's ✶ Pangea

View profile
    • Like