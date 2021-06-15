Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joshua Aditya

Aatinaa | Sharia Stocks Watchlist

Joshua Aditya
Joshua Aditya
  • Save
Aatinaa | Sharia Stocks Watchlist list mobile desktop website landing page islamic shares stock
Aatinaa | Sharia Stocks Watchlist list mobile desktop website landing page islamic shares stock
Download color palette
  1. Portfolio - Landing page.jpg
  2. Portfolio - Landing page.jpg

Aatinaa is a watchlist of Islamic stocks traded on the US market (NASDAQ). This application helps our Muslim friends who want to invest in stocks while still paying attention to the applicable religious laws.

Feel free to give me some feedback
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instagram | Behance | Contact me here

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Joshua Aditya
Joshua Aditya

More by Joshua Aditya

View profile
    • Like