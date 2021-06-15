Elis Shteer

Publito - Dashboard Design

To create the design of a new service in our web application (the design of the first screen).
Using Figma, Material Design, in the interface in which the current application is made.
The application connects experts and journalists and will bring new opportunities in native advertising.
http://app.publito.co.uk

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
