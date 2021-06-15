Zakie Zabar

TheLorry For Business

Zakie Zabar
Zakie Zabar
  • Save
TheLorry For Business dashboard website ui
Download color palette

Heyyo 👋 !
I am excited to share the new dashboard design that I made for TheLorry.
I hope you enjoyed this work, and thanks for the likes!
Follow me for more content!

Have a fabulous & fantastic day 🌞!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Zakie Zabar
Zakie Zabar

More by Zakie Zabar

View profile
    • Like