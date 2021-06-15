Presenting the brand identity for Akilhilu Mix! Akilhilu means delicious meal from Africa, and I'm very glad to have had the opportunity to design this strong identity for a stronger Esther Peter! Akilhilu Mix is the First South Sudanese immigrant owned, African restaurant, in the US and has been born out of love and passion for the traditional flavours of Africa, It's great to see someone's passion turn into reality!

Come have a seat at Esther's table as she enthrals you with the taste of Africa!