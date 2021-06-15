Desislava Kaleva

Plantly - Plants mobile app

Desislava Kaleva
Desislava Kaleva
  • Save
Plantly - Plants mobile app design illustration vector illustrations ai illustrator challenge 7designsin7days mobile plantly plants plant web branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hi!
Today I want to share with you my latest design exploration about a mobile app Plantly. What do you think about this design?

This is a part of my challenge "7 designs in 7 weeks" to help myself learn more about design and improve my skills.

Please comment and like. I would appreciate any valuable feedback.

Thanks a lot!

Desislava Kaleva
Desislava Kaleva

More by Desislava Kaleva

View profile
    • Like