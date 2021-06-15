Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DRAG

DRAG digital collage train boat water diver dive collage art collage single cover art album album cover cover music
Cover art for the latest single from The Real Zebos, "DRAG"

Hand-made collage with digital edits.

Connor Brandt
Designer, Co-Founder of The Real Zebos
