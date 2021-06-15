Sara Arias

Plane Photo Manipulation

Used photoshop and just 4 images to create this photo composition:
- Unsplash portrait
- Plane
- Clouds
- Film grain texture

Lighting and color balance adjustments with added noise and shadows.

View more photo edits:
https://www.instagram.com/saracreative.studio/

https://www.saracreative.studio/photo-manipulation

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
