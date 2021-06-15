🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My cover illustration for The Milaneser, an imaginary magazine and a collective artistic project whose aim is to portray the city of Milan through the illustrations of many Italian artists, while also paying tribute to the New Yorker.
You can buy this print here: https://themilaneser.bigcartel.com/product/the-milaneser-76-daniele-simonelli