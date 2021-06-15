Daniele Simonelli

The Milaneser #76

My cover illustration for The Milaneser, an imaginary magazine and a collective artistic project whose aim is to portray the city of Milan through the illustrations of many Italian artists, while also paying tribute to the New Yorker.
You can buy this print here: https://themilaneser.bigcartel.com/product/the-milaneser-76-daniele-simonelli

Freelance Illustrator & Graphic Designer.
