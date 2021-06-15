Aditi

Daily Ui Challenge #008 # 404 Page

Daily Ui Challenge #008 # 404 Page ui figma ux design uiux dailyui graphic design
Hey Folks,
I am learning Ui design and I really like Ui design by Ana Lantincic # AnaLantincic
https://dribbble.com/shots/15513687-Daily-UI-008-404-Page?
I tried to replicate it.
Hope you like it 😃

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
