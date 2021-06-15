Trevor Kinkade

Tendies Icon cash logo money crest money logo green logo design logo crest badge dollar bill dollar sign dollar finance financial robinhood wallstreetbets wall street wallstreet dinero cash money
So yeah, about those "Tendie$"... that's shorthand for cash, profits, dinero. Recently popularized by the amateur stock trading movement (think Robinhood, Reddit, Wallstreetbets), the Tendies term is usually preceded by "we want" or "give us".

And what's with this brand? Well, it's about making those Tendies, ya know. Enjoy this collection of logos & marks representing the Tendies brand.

