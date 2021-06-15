Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alena Novozhenova

Fox astronaut

Alena Novozhenova
Alena Novozhenova
  • Save
Fox astronaut concept ui uidesign illustration app app mobile app ai mobile illustration colors astronaut spacetrip travel space fox procreate illustration
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Space travel dreams come true in my new illustration (:
Let me know your thoughts regarding it.
Press "L" to show some love!

Alena Novozhenova
Alena Novozhenova

More by Alena Novozhenova

View profile
    • Like