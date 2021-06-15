Audrey Elise

Vetiver & Rose Logo

Vetiver & Rose Logo skincare branding branding logo design packaging design monoline geometric modern skincare
Logo system for the skincare brand, Vetiver & Rose.

The window-shaped logo combines abstract geometric illustrations of a rose and vetiver, which can also be used as separate marks. The logo also doubles as the label for packaging.

