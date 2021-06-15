Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paulo Alexandre

Dispensary Product Menu Page

Added new filters based on feelings and refined categories. Search bar reposition, organize by brand, newest or alphabetical order, and change view to grid or list. Also, redesigned the product card in collab with another designer.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
