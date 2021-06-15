Alexander Dudchenko
Voit Team

Components

Alexander Dudchenko
Voit Team
Alexander Dudchenko for Voit Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Components typographic color calendar design system 2d components motion graphics animation voit team mobile design ui web ui ux minimal
Components typographic color calendar design system 2d components motion graphics animation voit team mobile design ui web ui ux minimal
Download color palette
  1. Components@1x.mp4
  2. MacBook Pro - 40@2x.png
  3. MacBook Pro - 39@2x.png

Design Systems give you superpowers. By breaking-down designs into the smallest elements, our workflow was sped-up dramatically.
📲 Don't forget to leave a like and follow me  👀 Weekly inspirational posts and creative explorations

Voit Team
Voit Team
Hire Us

More by Voit Team

View profile
    • Like