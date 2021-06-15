Kateryna Naumova

Mom & Daughter

Mom & Daughter sea pattern scetch traditional art drawing liner woman girl cute daughter mother
Drawing with fineliner. I love drawing patterns, sea motifs, and abstract draw.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
