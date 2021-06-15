Paulo Alexandre

Product Detail Page - Recommendation and Review

Product Detail Page - Recommendation and Review
Validated through research with users they would like recommendation based on the product they are currently visiting. Also, they feel important to check what other users are experiencing with this product and their opinions and reviews.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
