Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paulo Alexandre

Product Detail Page

Paulo Alexandre
Paulo Alexandre
  • Save
Product Detail Page brand ui design ux design interface interaction design branding graphic design
Download color palette

After done a research and validated the "lo-fi" prototype, added all the information the users would like to see in the product detail page as quantity, feelings, rating, cannabinoids percentage and photos. Also, brought a better and more complete description of the product. Opportunity: Budtender video to help users understand more about the product they are visiting.

Paulo Alexandre
Paulo Alexandre

More by Paulo Alexandre

View profile
    • Like