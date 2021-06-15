Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RxSaver Reunion Koozie Design

Threw something together super quickly for a koozie design for our next company reunion. A lot of us were laid off recently, so it'll be nice to have some keepsake to remember what we once were. Also, I'm trying to be better about posting more, even if it's not pixel perfect. :)

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
