Sub Badges for Pengwinsss

Sub Badges for Pengwinsss
I can design Twitch emotes and sub badges for you!

Here is an example of my work: sub badges based on Teamfight Tactics for my good friend Jake over at twitch.tv/pengwinsss.

If you're looking for Twitch emotes or sub badges, please feel free to contact me!

