Data Visualization across students

Data Visualization across students design data visualization data product design ui ux
I created a new data visualization table to show Learning Needs and Accommodations for students in Special Education. I also updated the UI. Created for Education Modified.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Senior UX Designer
