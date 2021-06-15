Antoinette Edwards

Record Pool-music mobile app

Record Pool-music mobile app typography logo ui design app
COMMUNICATION NEED: Development of a membership based music app which would empower DJ’s to source music/resources and create playlists effortlessly this is the source for BEATS WITHOUT BOUNDARIES.
view case study here: https://www.aecmd.ca/record.html

