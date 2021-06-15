Shreya Gupta

Food Recipe App

This App will be a Community platform for all Foodies, Mothers and Cooks. It's for everyone who just loves to cook and create new taste and wants to share their food recipes on a platform like this.

Link to my project :
https://xd.adobe.com/view/09f1b28b-358f-4f70-466e-747d35f0827f-7fc0/?fullscreen

