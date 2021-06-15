Justine Bonito

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious low poly isometric render illustration blender 3d
Here comes my first real project! Working on low poly objects was fun and challenging.

This scene comes from the first Fast and Furious movie. Hope you like it!
What should I do next?

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
