Home Assistant - iOS App Icon Redesign

Home Assistant - iOS App Icon Redesign icon homeassistant logo apple design
My take on the Home Assistant iOS App Icon.

The icon has been redesigned in order to fit iOS design.
More clean and minimalistic.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
