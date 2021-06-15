Slavisa Dujkovic | logo

Top Izbor symbol redesign

Top Izbor symbol redesign redesign shopping eshop bag products e-commerce blue electronics technology shopping bag branding logodesigner mark symbol logodesign logo
Logo redesign project for Top Izbor - an e-shop for electronic devices.

I did this project in a collaboration with Magus - IT Solutions from Brcko District.

