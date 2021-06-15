Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasiya Karbovnycha

User Persona

Anastasiya Karbovnycha
Anastasiya Karbovnycha
  • Save
User Persona ux research personas persona ui ux
Download color palette

Hello fellow designers 🙂
This is a user personas based on UX research.

Hope you like it ❤️
Share your opinion in the comments 💬

Follow me on Behance 🔥

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Anastasiya Karbovnycha
Anastasiya Karbovnycha

More by Anastasiya Karbovnycha

View profile
    • Like