Duncan Vester

The Executioner

Duncan Vester
Duncan Vester
  • Save
The Executioner after effects character motion design motion design motion flat round character design character 2d animation illustration flat design mograph freelance design animation
Download color palette

Super quick video game character design. Didn't give the game itself too much thought but I knew that I wanted to animate a character swinging a sword (way harder than I thought it would be)

D8925ec03fb1eab7fb48453c6bd13c14
Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
Duncan Vester
Duncan Vester

More by Duncan Vester

View profile
    • Like