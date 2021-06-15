Grocer - grocery app UI kit

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Grocer - High-quality online grocery mobile app.
I designed a highly detailed app screen and certainly clean so that you can use it in your project. This premium design template is easy to customize, making it even easier for your next project and speed up your design workflow.
What will you get?
- 20 screens
- Well organized
- Free use Google font
- Design system & Style Guide
- Fully customizable & Resizable
- Customisable layers, fonts, colors, etc
Compatibility
- Figma
Hope you guys enjoying it ❤️
Feel free to share your feedback!
download link 🔗
https://gum.co/NUyRj