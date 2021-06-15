SADHIN SALEEM🏆
Grocer - grocery app UI kit

Grocer - grocery app UI kit
Grocer - High-quality online grocery mobile app.

I designed a highly detailed app screen and certainly clean so that you can use it in your project. This premium design template is easy to customize, making it even easier for your next project and speed up your design workflow.

What will you get?
- 20 screens
- Well organized
- Free use Google font
- Design system & Style Guide
- Fully customizable & Resizable
- Customisable layers, fonts, colors, etc

Compatibility
- Figma

Hope you guys enjoying it ❤️

Feel free to share your feedback!

download link 🔗
https://gum.co/NUyRj

