Prisma Photo Editor

Hey,
I would like to share with you one more product by Prisma Labs which most of you know - Prisma App!
Here on my shot, you see processed photo instances via AI. And I want to mention some interesting facts about Prisma:
Prisma is 2016 iPhone App of the Year.
After processing, photos really look as hand-painted, complete with natural textures and stylish, spontaneous strokes. And it’s really fun experimenting with the effects is showing off the results to your followers.
If you would like to try this amazing app here're the links:
Appstore and Google Play
--
Thanks for your likes and comments <3
Darya.