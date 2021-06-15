Darya Bugrovskaya
Prisma Labs

Prisma Photo Editor

Darya Bugrovskaya
Prisma Labs
Darya Bugrovskaya for Prisma Labs
  • Save
Prisma Photo Editor application mobile ios iphonex mobileapp lightui productdesign product lensa prisma ai photoeditor uiux blue filters photos editor
Prisma Photo Editor application mobile ios iphonex mobileapp lightui productdesign product lensa prisma ai photoeditor uiux blue filters photos editor
Download color palette
  1. Prisma-min.png
  2. Prisma-2-min.png

Hey,

I would like to share with you one more product by Prisma Labs which most of you know - Prisma App!

Here on my shot, you see processed photo instances via AI. And I want to mention some interesting facts about Prisma:

Prisma is 2016 iPhone App of the Year.

After processing, photos really look as hand-painted, complete with natural textures and stylish, spontaneous strokes. And it’s really fun experimenting with the effects is showing off the results to your followers.

If you would like to try this amazing app here're the links:

Appstore and Google Play

--

Thanks for your likes and comments <3
Darya.

Prisma Labs
Prisma Labs
The creators behind the Lensa & Prisma apps.

More by Prisma Labs

View profile
    • Like