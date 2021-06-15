Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wrike Pricing Page

Hi everyone!
Here is a small part of the story about rethinking and redesigning the pricing page on wrike.com. We developed universal variable cards. Depending on our needs, we used different combinations of existing elements. Also, this solution saved our development team time and effort.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
